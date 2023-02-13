Sascha Latypova | Our authorities' biggest lie during the pandemic (09:48, subtitles available)

Subtitles available in english, german, french and swedish.



Very revealing interview during the the historic pandemic conference in Stockholm , 21st- 22nd January 2023. Sascha Lapytova is a former insider in the pharmaceutical industry who have now taken a closer look at who is actually behind the entire pandemic and its "countermeasures". Countermeasures where so-called vaccines have been advocated despite the fact that they have not undergone customary controls or meet normal safety and effectiveness requirements or should even be classified as vaccines according to many experts. According to Sascha Latypova, it is no coincidence that the so-called vaccines, despite the sky-high number of serious side-effect reports, continue to be used and propagated for. Since the so called covid-vaccines are not ordered as medical products but ordered under the military definition "counter measure" no standard medical procedures or rules apply. Which is what the authorities and the military have led people to believe.

WHO IS SASHA LATYPOVA?

Sasha Latypova built two businesses in pharma over 20+ years, supporting companies like Pfizer and J&J in running clinical trials. She sold both businesses, and in 2014, retired to spend more time on the ski slopes. Fast-forward to 2020, and SARS-CoV-2 drags her back into an industry she thought she had waved goodbye to forever.

