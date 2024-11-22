BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
TOP 100 MELHORES JOGOS JAVA - CELULARES ANTIGOS | Mobile Gamer Brasil
6 months ago

Meus Outros Canais:

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/gab_figueiro

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/gabfigueiro

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCx2Q5RBUONYO5A7vYxVOZ2w

COS.TV: https://cos.tv/channel/33700942577575936

MGTOWTV: https://www.mgtow.tv/@gabfigueiro

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/d254x5zSWGQo/

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Libertar_09:7

Chainflix: https://www.chainflix.net/channel/29870/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/gabfigueiro

Gan Jing World: https://www.ganjingworld.com/s/3gQe1ogXA6

Fruitlab: https://fruitlab.com/gabfigueiro

StoryFire: https://storyfire.com/user/axn4fb1lmv0sttb

Dailymotion: https://dailymotion.com/gab_figueiro

gleev: https://gleev.xyz/channel/62487

Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/gabfigueiro


Título Original: TOP 100 MELHORES JOGOS JAVA - CELULARES ANTIGOS

Publicado em YT, 01 de Junho de 2021

Créditos: Mobile Gamer Brasil

Publicação Original: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-sEdD6TbuDc


Descrição Original do Autor:


1 729 695 vues 1 juin 2021 #antigos #jogos #celulares

A nostalgia bateu forte agora. Confira o Top 100 com os melhores jogos Java para celular (J2ME) de todos os tempos.


#jogos #antigos #celulares


Quer saber quais os melhores jogos para celulares antigos com Java.


Se você quiser algum desses jogos, procure por "dedomil" no Google.



1. Asphalt

2. Prince of Persia Harem Adventures

3. Shadowalker

4. Bounce

5. Splinter Cell Pandora Tomorrow

6. Knight tales: Land Of Bitterness

7. God of War Betrayal (Java)

8. Heroes Lore

9. City Bloxx / City Bloxx . Tower bloxx

10. Castlevania Aria of Sorrow

11. Assassins creed

12. Stranded 1

13. Zombie Infection

14. Ancient Empires

15. Diamond Rush

16. Galaxy on fire 1 3d

17. Castle of Magic

18. Resident Evil Missions 3D

19. Devil May Cry 3d

20. Playman Extreme Running

21. Miami Nights 2

22. My Life in new York

23. Real Football 2007 2D e 3D

24. Alpha Wing

25. Silent Hill 1

26. Gangstar Crime city

27. Cowboys vs Aliens

28. Treasure Tower

29. Solitaire gameloft

30. Modern Combat 2 Black Pegasus

31. DOOM RPG

32. King Kong

33. Spider Man Toxic City

34. Nowhere

35. EDGE = Edge Extended

36. Hero of Sparta

37. Sonic Jump

38. Rayman 3

39. Elven Chronicles

40. Cyberpunk – The Arasaka’s Plot

41. Tornado mania

42. The Witcher

43. Totally Spies (Três Espiãs Demais)

44. Rollercoaster Tycoon Classic

45. Need for Speed Hot Pursuit 3D ou underground

46. Darkest Fear Nightmare

47. Siberian Strike

48. Metal Gear Acid 2 mobile

49. Solid Weapon 2D e 3d

50. Critter Crunch

51. Bejewelled

52. Soul of Darkness

53. Brick breaker

54. Assassins Creed Unity

55. Prince of Persia Forgotten Sands

56. Gun fever

57. PGR Mobile ( Project Gotham Racing)

58. Cops L.A. Police

59. The Sims Mobile

60. Gothic 3 The Beginning

61. Chuck Norris: Bring On the Pain

62. High Speed 3D

63. Blades and Magic 3D

64. XIII

65. Crazy Taxi City Rush

66. Rally Master Pro

67. Go! Go! Rescue Squad

68. Tropical Towers . tiki towers

69. Earthworm Jim

70. Dragon Island

71. Ultimate street football

72. Guitar Hero

73. Uno

74. Holy Wars

75. Gish Reload

76. Mini Truco BT

77. Asphalt 3 Street Rules

78. Space Impact III Java

79. Robot Battle Tactics

80. Midnight Pool

81. Rapid Roll

82. Ben 10

83. Oregon Trail American Settler

84. Ninja Prohecy

85. KO Legends 2D e 3D (KO Fighters)

86. Gravity defied trial racing

87. Bobby Carrot 2 Winterland

88. Kingdom hearts java

89. Midnight pool

90. Turbo cammel

91. The Legend Of Spyro A New Beginning

92. Simpson java

93. Ben 10

94. The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion

95. Pirates Of Seven Seas

96. Saint Seiya Java Game

97. Gangstar Rio

98. The Overtaker 3D

99. Alien 3D shooter

100. Zelda java game


Musics:


Legend of Synthwave by GameChops

- http://smarturl.it/legendofsynth


Mario Kart ▸ Rainbow Road (Synthwave Remix) ~ Mario & Chill - by GameChops - • Mario Kart ▸ Rainbow Road (Synthwave ...


GameChops channel: / @gamechops


Donkey Kong Country Synthwave Retrowave Medley (by ALTWAVE) - • Donkey Kong Country Synthwave / Retro...


DuckTales - The Moon Theme Synthwave Remix - • DuckTales - The Moon Theme | Synthwav...


The Legend Of Zelda - Main Theme (Synthwave Remix) - • The Legend Of Zelda - Main Theme (Syn...

