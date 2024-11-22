TOP 100 MELHORES JOGOS JAVA - CELULARES ANTIGOS | Mobile Gamer Brasil

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Título Original: TOP 100 MELHORES JOGOS JAVA - CELULARES ANTIGOS
Publicado em YT, 01 de Junho de 2021
Créditos: Mobile Gamer Brasil
Publicação Original: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-sEdD6TbuDc
Descrição Original do Autor:
1 729 695 vues 1 juin 2021 #antigos #jogos #celulares
A nostalgia bateu forte agora. Confira o Top 100 com os melhores jogos Java para celular (J2ME) de todos os tempos.
#jogos #antigos #celulares
Quer saber quais os melhores jogos para celulares antigos com Java.
Se você quiser algum desses jogos, procure por "dedomil" no Google.
1. Asphalt
2. Prince of Persia Harem Adventures
3. Shadowalker
4. Bounce
5. Splinter Cell Pandora Tomorrow
6. Knight tales: Land Of Bitterness
7. God of War Betrayal (Java)
8. Heroes Lore
9. City Bloxx / City Bloxx . Tower bloxx
10. Castlevania Aria of Sorrow
11. Assassins creed
12. Stranded 1
13. Zombie Infection
14. Ancient Empires
15. Diamond Rush
16. Galaxy on fire 1 3d
17. Castle of Magic
18. Resident Evil Missions 3D
19. Devil May Cry 3d
20. Playman Extreme Running
21. Miami Nights 2
22. My Life in new York
23. Real Football 2007 2D e 3D
24. Alpha Wing
25. Silent Hill 1
26. Gangstar Crime city
27. Cowboys vs Aliens
28. Treasure Tower
29. Solitaire gameloft
30. Modern Combat 2 Black Pegasus
31. DOOM RPG
32. King Kong
33. Spider Man Toxic City
34. Nowhere
35. EDGE = Edge Extended
36. Hero of Sparta
37. Sonic Jump
38. Rayman 3
39. Elven Chronicles
40. Cyberpunk – The Arasaka’s Plot
41. Tornado mania
42. The Witcher
43. Totally Spies (Três Espiãs Demais)
44. Rollercoaster Tycoon Classic
45. Need for Speed Hot Pursuit 3D ou underground
46. Darkest Fear Nightmare
47. Siberian Strike
48. Metal Gear Acid 2 mobile
49. Solid Weapon 2D e 3d
50. Critter Crunch
51. Bejewelled
52. Soul of Darkness
53. Brick breaker
54. Assassins Creed Unity
55. Prince of Persia Forgotten Sands
56. Gun fever
57. PGR Mobile ( Project Gotham Racing)
58. Cops L.A. Police
59. The Sims Mobile
60. Gothic 3 The Beginning
61. Chuck Norris: Bring On the Pain
62. High Speed 3D
63. Blades and Magic 3D
64. XIII
65. Crazy Taxi City Rush
66. Rally Master Pro
67. Go! Go! Rescue Squad
68. Tropical Towers . tiki towers
69. Earthworm Jim
70. Dragon Island
71. Ultimate street football
72. Guitar Hero
73. Uno
74. Holy Wars
75. Gish Reload
76. Mini Truco BT
77. Asphalt 3 Street Rules
78. Space Impact III Java
79. Robot Battle Tactics
80. Midnight Pool
81. Rapid Roll
82. Ben 10
83. Oregon Trail American Settler
84. Ninja Prohecy
85. KO Legends 2D e 3D (KO Fighters)
86. Gravity defied trial racing
87. Bobby Carrot 2 Winterland
88. Kingdom hearts java
89. Midnight pool
90. Turbo cammel
91. The Legend Of Spyro A New Beginning
92. Simpson java
93. Ben 10
94. The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion
95. Pirates Of Seven Seas
96. Saint Seiya Java Game
97. Gangstar Rio
98. The Overtaker 3D
99. Alien 3D shooter
100. Zelda java game
Musics:
Legend of Synthwave by GameChops
- http://smarturl.it/legendofsynth
Mario Kart ▸ Rainbow Road (Synthwave Remix) ~ Mario & Chill - by GameChops - • Mario Kart ▸ Rainbow Road (Synthwave ...
GameChops channel: / @gamechops
Donkey Kong Country Synthwave Retrowave Medley (by ALTWAVE) - • Donkey Kong Country Synthwave / Retro...
DuckTales - The Moon Theme Synthwave Remix - • DuckTales - The Moon Theme | Synthwav...
The Legend Of Zelda - Main Theme (Synthwave Remix) - • The Legend Of Zelda - Main Theme (Syn...