Survivor of Mao's China WARNS America is falling for the SAME tricks
46 views • 11/16/2023

Glenn Beck


Nov 15, 2023


As Chinese president and communist dictator Xi Jinping visits San Francisco, Glenn speaks with a survivor of Mao's cultural revolution who is warning Americans about what's to come. "Mao's America: A Survivor's Warning" author Xi Van Fleet believes that "wokeism is Maoism with American characteristics." When she sees California Democrats praising communist China, she believes they want the same control, but are just using different methods to achieve it: "We fell for it in China. We got slavery," she warns. Plus, she gives her message to San Franciscans welcoming Xi Jinping with the Chinese flag: "Where are the social justice warrior protesters against the genocide by Xi Jinping of the Uighurs in China? They're not to be found."


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j9GczU6HgfU

Keywords
chinaxi jinpingglenn beckcommunistwarnstrickssurvivormaowokeismxi van fleetamerican maoism
