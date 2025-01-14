The Homicidal Heresies of Drake Shelton, Behind Tim Oz-man, Pete Santilli, Edgar Madison Welch

SR 2025-01-13 Shelton and Oz-man

Topic list:

* “Southern Israelite” Drake Shelton only speaks to the white race of the “line of Japheth”.

* Shelton needs an itemized list of do’s and don’ts for “pornea”.

* Shelton says “incest” isn’t strictly defined in the Bible.

* Shelton says that married Christian men can have sex with whomever they want as long as they aren’t married, too.

* Shelton got his Matthew 18 grace from Johnny, how did he respond?

* Shelton describes himself as an “Arian” anti-Trinitarian: “Jesus Christ is not co-eternal with the Father.”

* Johnny has an offer for Drake Shelton to stop Johnny from “running his mouth”.

* Why is this important? Who is out there outing the Roman Catholic Church and are they fatally flawed?

* Shelton’s “appeal to authority” fallacies combined with “if Greeks or Catholics preach it, it’s wrong”.

* Plato on the soul and feudalism.

* Shelton relies on the great Protestant historian Philip Schaff—except that Schaff was a jesuit.

* Patriarch polygamy vs. today.

* Drake Shelton: “If the KKK were as pure today as when it was founded, I’d be a member.”

* Polygamy from the Bible.

* Ideals vs. aberrations: the importance of metaphor in the Bible.

* When the government commits a crime, who is left to make it right?

* Between Johnny Cirucci and Drake Shelton, who is the archetypal FBI “terror threat”?

* Is egalitarianism un-Biblical Greek heresy?

* Time for another special: Tim Oz-man.

* Tim Oz-man on vaccines, viruses, terrain theory and “chemtrails”.

* “IPS is a Masonic cult.”

* Behind “Behind the Purve”.

* The “Flat Earth” cliques refuse to disown disreputable “Flat Earthers”; yesterday and today.

* The Jesuit tactic of setting up flawed sources of truth and presenting a “hero” to smack down them and discrediting the entire subject.

* Is “Tim Oz-man” a Luciferian? Did he embezzle $10,000 from the “Mad Mike Hughes” fund?

* Did Pete Santilli embezzle $500,000 from the “Truckers Ride on D.C.”—not in 2022, in 2014? Is he a compromised FBI asset?

* Jorg “Joggler66” Glisman agrees with Drake Shelton: “Jesus is not God because God is not a Trinity”.

* Joe Biden awards Francis a “Presidential Medal of Freedom WITH DISTINCTION”.

* The beautiful, peace-loving nuns of Gunsmoke.

* “Vice”: “Edgar-Madison-Welch, killed by cops at a traffic stop.”

