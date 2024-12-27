ex USA Women vs Teenage Boys (Say Word FC) 0-5 - All Goals & Highlights 2023 4 1

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored Content
The US Women's team — which was comprised of former USWNT players, organized by three-time Olympic gold medalist and FIFA Women's World Cup champion Heather O'Reilly and coached by USWNT legend Mia Hamm — struggled in each of their two outings. They gave up 17 goals in the tournament and scored none.