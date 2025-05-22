Constitutional Coup: Twila Brase of Citizens Council for Health Freedom Explains Real ID in 2 Minute

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Real ID Act of 2005 allows Secretary of Homeland Security to require Real ID "for any purpose designated by the Secretary.," and require any biometrics and latest "vaccination" be valid, for any kind of travel, shopping, buying or selling, access to public spaces, or apartments.
