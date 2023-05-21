© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
0518 Nicole on Wayne Dupree Podcast
那些联邦调查局的爆料人，有的就突然失联了，他们赌上自己的职业生涯，即使会遭到迫害，美国的开国者们义无返顾压上全部身家所有，以生命为代价争取来的自由，成就了一个伟大的美国。
Those FBI whistleblowers, some of whom are suddenly out of touch, pressed on with their careers, even though they would be persecuted. Just like the United States' founding fathers, they pressed on with all they had and fought for freedom at the cost of their lives to make a great America.
