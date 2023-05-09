The Richard Leonard Show: US Navy Trying to Drag in New Recruits With This Strategy

The Richard Leonard Show





May 8, 2023





In this episode of the Richard Leonard show we are joined by Jason Ous as we delve into the controversy surrounding the Navy's recent decision to assign an active duty drag queen as a recruiting ambassador. We discuss how it reflects the larger recruiting challenges faced by the military.





