French President & Wife Humiliated? Candace Owens Trolls with Brigitte Macron Is ‘Biologically Male’

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
French President Macron and Brigitte Macron sue U.S. influencer Candace Owens for defamation after Owens' explosive claims about Brigitte’s gender and CIA ties. Owens fights back, calling it a courtroom "grooming" attempt. Explore the latest legal showdown, expert analysis, and the history behind these controversial allegations.
Mirrored - Hindustan Times
-------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/