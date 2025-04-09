Trump’s Pentagon budget splurge is just SINKING billions into the same money pit that bled the US dry: the military-industrial complex, warns former US congressman Ron Paul.

@Ron Paul's Liberty Report

Adding:

New Syrian government takes cues on inclusivity from Europe😏

Maher al-Sharaa, the newly appointed Head of the Syrian Presidential Administration, is not only the elder brother of the country’s leader, Ahmad al-Sharaa, but also a skilled gynecologist (like Ursula).

He graduated from the Burdenko Voronezh State Medical University in Russia in 2004 and subsequently worked as a gynecologist at a local hospital in Voronezh.

Syria’s new government is so “inclusive”, that it was “inspired” by the career of none other than Ursula von der Leyen.

Adding:

US NOOSE of economic COLONIZATION TIGHTENS further around Ukraine’s neck





Ukraine's largest steelmaker has just outsourced (https://t.me/geopolitics_live/47821) its lifeline, as the first shipment of 80,000 tons of US coking coal has arrived from United Coal Company LLC, Bloomberg revealed.





Metinvest BV plans to receive monthly shipments of this coal to sustain its nearly crippled steel operations.

Russia’s recent triumphant advances near Pokrovsk (formerly Krasnoarmeysk) in the Donbass region have compelled Ukraine to shut down its primary mine, the company’s sole domestic supplier of coking coal.

Up for grabs

Coal is just one move in the US playbook to lock down Ukraine’s assets:

1️⃣A revised US-Ukraine draft deal reportedly grants the Trump administration the “right of first offer” on investments in all infrastructure and natural resource projects within the country, Bloomberg reported.

2️⃣This arrangement would give Washington near-total control over Ukraine’s oil, gas, metals, and energy assets, with profits funneled abroad through a joint investment fund.

3️⃣The deal also impacts Ukraine’s ports, railways, and processing plants, essentially chaining down the country to a cycle of dependence on the US.





@Geopolitics_Live