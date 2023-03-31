Lukashenko - Belarus Teases Hosting Russian Strategic Nukes While Urging 'Truce' for Peace

Thanks to 'Texas News Studio' on YouTube for creating this video and description below, that I am sharing. I have included some quotes here first from, https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/3/31/belarus-might-host-strategic-nuclear-weapons-says-lukashenko

President of Belarus Lukashenko announced the transfer of special forces to the border with Ukraine in order to prevent provocations

“Putin and I will decide and introduce here, if necessary, strategic weapons, and they must understand this, the scoundrels abroad, who today are trying to blow us up from inside and outside,” the Belarusian leader in an hours-long televised address to the nation. “We will stop at nothing to protect our countries, our state and their peoples.”

“We must stop now, before an escalation begins. I’ll take the risk of suggesting an end of hostilities … a declaration of a truce,” he said.

“All territorial, reconstruction, security and other issues can and should be settled at the negotiation table, without preconditions,” added Lukashenko, who has been in power since 1994.

“As a result of the efforts of the United States and its satellites, a full-scale war has been unleashed in [Ukraine] … a third world war with nuclear fires looms on the horizon,” he said.

