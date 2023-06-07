© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Welcome To Proverbs Club.Keep Your Marital Bonds Exclusive.
Proverbs 5:16 (NIV).
16) Should your springs overflow in the streets,
your streams of water in the public squares?
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Your relations with your spouse must be private and exclusive.
Nobody else should have access to them.
Marital virginity is a requirement.
https://pc1.tiny.us/2p8hne5h
