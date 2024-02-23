3 HUGE X-SOLAR FLARES IN 24 HOURS / LOOKS LIKE WORMWOOD ECLIPSED 🌞 MADAGASCAR / REAL TALK WITH ME / READ 👇

Brandon cory Nagley





Today is now 2/22/24.....I am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus christ (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming. Those signs specifically from the (planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ the fiery red dragon (being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence... In today's video first off I apologize if not responding back to any comments here or Facebook as I'm going through alot worrying about my moms health issues and going through my own trials daily and worrying about my father. So if not answering anyone I am in honesty no mood for conversation so just asking prayer for my family especially for my mother as I'll go into detail what she's dealing with on what doctors found in this video with picture evidence of the tumor found in her brain...

It took forever to make this video and it wasn't easy though to I wanna say if my phone bounces around from time to time it's not easy kneeling on the bed and trying to record another phone while holding my main phone trying to show you stuff on another phone lol. So if feel like you're on a roller coaster ride while watching this I do apologize.....In todays video you'll see alot that's coming and has been happening related to biblical wormwood/planet x coming closer to earth and the sun. As you'll see not only one but THREE large X-class solar flares popped off from the sun in the last 24 hours. They are so bad that all phone companies and cable companies have had issues especially phone issues around the whole U.S and the globe the past 24 hours. The last x flare that was recent today unless Another one occured, but the last x flare was massive and is the biggest x flare of this solar cycle the sun is in. You'll see what's occuring to earth as planet x comes in with sinkholes/ volcanoes and more. You'll see more meteor debri came in. Now one flew over Pennsylvania and was seen in multiple other states including southeast Canada. As said more than once first we already have been having asteroid clusters coming in not just from planet xs asteroid debris tail that's millions plus millions miles long packed with large and small asteroid debris and space trash. Though there's another body I believe nibiru the comet planet also with it's own debris field. On top of all that also FEMA and planet x system insider mike from around the world and Steve Ben noon of Israel news live YouTube page who is ex intelligence both me mentioned from their sources nasa is watching 3-4 other solar systems that have invaded and or are surrounding earths solar system also with debri fields of their own. Soon planet x system debris will fall in waves. And a possible big impact that could take out a city could be this year though I'm not God that's just info stated by more than one insider on YouTube and elsewhere. Though I know from my own dreams from Christ and from what insiders have said millions of debris big and small will hit and hit globally in waves soon.... Also you'll see an astounding jaw dropping catch someone caught this month 2024 in Madagascar of looks like planet x earths twin sun the brown dwarf star blocking out the sun. No eclipse was supposed to occur in Madagascar so if anyone tries saying so is lying.... Not sure who originally caught it but amazingly it was caught and caught with a hole in its center like planet x the brown dwarf star has unlike nibiru the comet planet that's separate... You'll see footage of multiple planet x system bodies that have been passing the sun daily caught by me on multiple NASA stereo ahead clips that are public to be seen. I caught a red planet x system body again over Europe on a Sky camera within the past few days. You'll hear real talk with me and Raw real soul talk from me. Plus more.... Thanks for watching...





