CNN doctor killed by VAXX poison injections

https://twitter.com/tulloch1978/status/1770911339151610352
###
Dr. Gia Sison @giasison
"Booster done! Thanks MMC!!!"
https://twitter.com/giasison/status/1465869101591498756
###
The Philippine Star
@PhilippineStar
"REST IN PEACE, DOC GIA 🙏🏼
Doctor and mental health advocate Gia Grace Sison passed away today, March 21, 2024, Asociación de Alumnas de Poveda announced. She was 53 years old."
https://twitter.com/PhilippineStar/status/1770735441597104235
https://www.gmanetwork.com/news/lifestyle/content/901262/gia-sison-doctor-and-mental-health-advocate-passes-away/story/ ###
Rod Stewart - Amazing Grace
https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=PJqC0snhCbs
###
