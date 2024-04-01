© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
End Wokeness | A top official in Denver was just caught on tape begging illegals to leave the city. Denver Newcomer Liaison: "Any city. We can take you to the Canadian border, wherever."
He promises them that there are better stuff awaiting them in Chicago and NY.
Denver is a self-designated sanctuary city.
@EndWokeness