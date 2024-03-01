BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
JZ Knight AKA Ramtha
32 views • 03/01/2024

JZ Knight is a clever con artist pretending to be channeling a how many thousand year old warrior. Back in the 80s she dug her grave because she like everyone else believed the earth to be a globe. Now, anyone who takes the trouble can learn the truth about where we live. She could never have anticipated that this would come back and bite her in the arse. For anyone who has been trapped into her net then this is your ticket out of her clutches forever.

Keywords
rsaramthajzknight
