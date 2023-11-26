Good Morning or whatever from the Coon, 'Kherson'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Looks like now Kherson (raccoon in the DPR, Donetsk Peoples Republic of Russia) lives in a high-rise building and wanting to be taken out for a walk outside, then took a nap.
It's been said, raccoons don't live in this area, don't see them or have them. Kherson was rescued, a lonely raccoon, at a zoo. Rescued by a Russian from the shelling in this area, at the beginning of this war, from a zoo. He's much happier now.
Those who have viewed Kherson on other videos, know that I'm partial to him. I once, long ago, had a female Raccoon that was rescued too. Cynthia