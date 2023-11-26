Good Morning or whatever from the Coon, 'Kherson'

Looks like now Kherson (raccoon in the DPR, Donetsk Peoples Republic of Russia) lives in a high-rise building and wanting to be taken out for a walk outside, then took a nap.

It's been said, raccoons don't live in this area, don't see them or have them. Kherson was rescued, a lonely raccoon, at a zoo. Rescued by a Russian from the shelling in this area, at the beginning of this war, from a zoo. He's much happier now.

Those who have viewed Kherson on other videos, know that I'm partial to him. I once, long ago, had a female Raccoon that was rescued too. Cynthia