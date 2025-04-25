HEALTH FREEDOM VICTORY IN TENNESSEE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Health freedom advocate Bernadette Pajer joins Del to celebrate a major legislative win in Tennessee, where a new law prohibits public health officials from making claims beyond FDA-approved product labeling. From COVID policies to emergency-use products, Pajer explains how this groundbreaking bill restores trust in public health messaging and sets a new standard other states may soon follow.