Russia Paralyzed Japan's West Coast For Sending 4,000 Japanese Mercenaries To Ukraine

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Greetings my brave truth seekers. The information received is so extensive that sometimes it is not possible to convey to you everything that is happening on the world stage within one day. Therefore, I try to cover and analyze in my videos only the most important incidents, which can radically change the entire architecture of the current geopolitical system. A month ago, the Americans increased their pressure on Tokyo. *********************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN