Autism - The Terrifying Epidemic

with Tracy Slepcevic, Bestselling Author of “Warrior Mom”

WarriorMom.com, AutismHealth.com, tracy@ AutismHealth.com

SLIDES FOR THIS WEEK’S TALK: http://your-mp.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/Tracy_Healing-Autism-PDF.pdf

Why in G*d’s name is autism not featured nightly in the news?

We’ve all heard the terrifying stat: Autism increased from 1 in 10,000 before the 1980s… to 1 in 36 by 2020!

Mainstream simps will spew the garbage that higher rates stem from better diagnosis; that it has nothing to do with the explosion in health issues which occurred after pHARMa gained immunity in 1986 from liability for harm from their vaccines.

RFK Jr. said the EPA reported that chronic disease exploded after 1989. Not just from problems with Pharma medicine, but also by a synergy of toxins – in our air, water, land, and food. National Health Federation - the lobbying client of Freedom Hub co-host Frohman - runs campaigns to clean up each of these areas.

If Trump wins, he has pledged to form a Chronic Disease Commission that will work with RFK Jr. to disgorge the corporate capture of our bureaucracies that everyone knows is behind this epidemic.

In an effort to affect lives for those impacted by autism Tracy Slepcevic wrote “Warrior Mom: A Mother’s Journey In Healing Her Son with Autism” and founded Pur Health LLC and Autism Health - a 501(c)(3) organization to educate parents, caregivers, and professionals on the “...incredible effects that nutrition and lifestyle choices have on your functionality and ability to lead a fulfilling life…”. Tracy will discuss this as well as some biomedical solutions to this growing, almost invisible epidemic.