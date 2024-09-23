© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
⭕️ Israel is in the process of doing a deception campaign in order to justify bombing the homes of southern Lebanon :
They're dropping illumination flares and bombing homes with small ammunition multiple times to make it look like weapon depots exploding.
This video shows clearly the small bombs dropping from the sky on the building to simulate explosions with the flare.
Source @Middle East Observer
