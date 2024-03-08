2/22 Nashville. AT&T. Athena. Owls. Christmas. Christian School. Sacrifice. Flaco Owl NYC. Trump

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Barabbas! I look at these events and places and symbols as manifestations of the unseen, occult, hidden rulers of the darkness of this world, powers and principalities which are all being revealed as God said they would. I sincerely believe we are in the final days of Gods grace, call on the name of Jesus and be saved from the wrath to come! Jesus is the only way the only truth and the eternal life of peace, don't be deceived by the false Christs prophets and teachers who tempt you with smooth words. Gods Word, Jesus! All the Truth needed is in the pages of His Holy Word, hear ye Him!
Superb Owl 666 video; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wekNNitD1Ko
https://abcnews.go.com/US/att-outage-impacting-us-customers-company/story?id=107440297
Next day, a Burning bag of feces left at Trump Tower; https://nypost.com/2024/02/24/us-news/smoking-bag-of-feces-left-outside-trump-tower-nypd/ What could this mean? The Babylon Talmud, which is the Chabbad 'Jews' holy scripture says Jesus is in torment in burning feces forever! And these are the people Trump HEAVILY and totally supports! Hmmm?
https://abcnews.go.com/US/fans-propose-statue-legislation-honor-flaco-owls-legacy/story?id=107586308
https://abcnews.go.com/US/wireStory/fans-gather-goodbye-flaco-owl-new-york-city-107757335
https://abcnews.go.com/US/outpouring-tears-heartbreak-flaco-owl-memorial-nyc-central-park/story?id=107526866
https://abcnews.go.com/US/nashville-police-department-fbi-investigating-bomb-threat-covenant/story?id=107604567
https://abcnews.go.com/US/nashville-school-shooting-victims/story?id=98161083
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/live-blog/nashville-school-shooting-covenant-live-updates-rcna76861
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Parthenon_(Nashville)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/AT%26T_Building_(Nashville)
God bless you!
Get Esword: http://www.e-sword.net/downloads.html
Have hard copies of your bibles and literature!
The Lords Prayer
Our Father, which art in heaven,
Hallowed be thy Name.
Thy Kingdom come.
Thy will be done in earth,
As it is in heaven.
Give us this day our daily bread.
And forgive us our trespasses,
As we forgive them that trespass against us.
And lead us not into temptation,
But deliver us from evil.
For thine is the kingdom,
The power, and the glory,
For ever and ever.
Amen.
Other Channels:
Many Fish
https://www.youtube.com/@wtfwu1/videos
Many Fish
https://odysee.com/@ManyFish:b
Many Fish
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/7ekX0OW1RAtx/
Many Fishers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSjfkCZ8J6cJlYsvQ7_ojdw/videos/videos
Many Fish
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/manyfish/videos?page=1
Many Fish
e- kam weld at ya ho0 dot com
Shared from and subscribe to:
Many Fish