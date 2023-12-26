Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Chess Grandmaster Bobby Fischer on Jews
channel image
Be Children of Light
247 Subscribers
121 views
Published 2 months ago

Chess Grandmaster Bobby Fischer on Jews



The  apparent  crimes  listed above  were  carried  out  according to  various precepts  in the  Talmud, which fairly  brims  with  exhortations  to rid the  world of non-jews, idolaters, and such like. The  solution to this  vermin  problem  is  summed up in Zohar I.25a "Let  them  be  wiped off the  face  of the  earth." (https://t.me/jewishutopiarabbimichaelhigger/3279) And as  we  all  know, there  is  nothing  superior  to the  holy  Talmud,  J. Buckstorf, Rescentsi  Operes  Talmud, page  225, meaning  genocide  can be  kosher sometimes, because  Talmudic  law, like  Israeli  law, takes  precedence  over  mere international  treaties" Land of The Zog by Gary Smith (https://t.me/jewishutopiarabbimichaelhigger/1176) 

Keywords
let no man deceive youby vain wordsby any means

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket