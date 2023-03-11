Tulsi Gabbard: The Absurd Cover-up Story about the Pipeline Sabotage

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Biden admin has come up with an absurd cover-up story about the pipeline sabotage to hide their lies. Congress must exercise its oversight responsibilities and investigate this egregious abuse of power and violation of the Constitution so the American people can know the truth, and hold those responsible accountable.
