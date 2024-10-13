"Betrayed: Where is the Disaster Relief Money for Americans?"

And this is the biggest, vilest betrayal because they are leaving Americans behind. And we saw that Harris and Biden did that in Afghanistan - in East Palestine, Ohio - Lahaina, Hawaii. Now they're doing it in North Carolina and all the other devastated states. You've got $7 billion that you haven't spent. Kamala said that Congress, in the very last spending bill, approved $20 billion for disaster funds. The administration came up with pots of money for Ukraine & Lebanon. So we've got Mayorkas saying "Nope! There's no money!" and an inspector general saying "You've got $7 billion!" You've got Rep. Melia Takas saying "You've got $20 billion" & Rep. Tom Birchick saying "FEMA has a $40 billion budget - and now they want more! So where is all that money?