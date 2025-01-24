This evening - Rocket (Pleiades)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The band "Rocket" has justified its name with a vengeance! After the preparations and makeup, everyone got on stage... AND OFF SHE WENT! The guys just blew up the club! The level of energy and drive went through the roof and the GoPro GRIP, bought specifically for shooting, flew apart unable to withstand the pressure! Thanks to the staff for giving their best 100%!
Rocket (Dmitry Goncharov), currently the Pleiades group
We really love working on staged music videos and music videos. It's a special atmosphere of magic. Each performer has his own reality and his own feelings, which he translates through music.
CMCproduction Video Production