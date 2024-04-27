BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Nick Fuentes: Israel makes us want war.
Liberum Arbitrium
Liberum Arbitrium
22 views • 12 months ago

Israel makes us want war. They orchestrate attacks to provoke us to hate Muslims.


Then they spread lies, and cry for help to get us to fight their wars. They fooled us with 9/11 and Al-Aqsa.


~ Nick Fuentes 🇺🇸


(May I add the USS liberty and JFK)


https://twitter.com/DrLoupis/status/1771173398460154268


