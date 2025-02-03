BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
RFK & HHS - the Fight Over Animal Rights vs Animal Welfare & Our Food
Today we have Mindy from the Cavalry Group. The Cavalry Group is an animal welfare advocacy group. Animal welfare is about to break out as a major issue and is distinct from animal rights. Issues related to animal welfare impact our food supply, your pets, and everything else related to animals. This even ties in to bird flu and mRNA and other poisons in the food supply. This is a big topic that people need to be aware of. #AnimalWelfare #mRNA #BirdFluShow more

Support Mindy and her work at www.TheCavalryGroup.com

Please consider supporting us at www.GiveSendGo.com/Renzlaw. Your support keeps us fighting and also please keep yourself healthy and safe with the best supplements on the market by shopping at Global Healing (link here globalhealing.com/tomrenz. We used Global Healing supplements in my wife’s fight against stage 4 cancer and won - they are the best of the best.

