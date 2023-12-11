Now Is Time of the End - UN 7 Year Agenda, False "Peace & Security" - JD Farag [mirrored]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored copy of " Prophecy Update - 2023-12-10: Expect The Unexpected, Part 2 " posted on JDFarag.org
URL: https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy
WEBSITE: https://www.jdfarag.org/ ( JDFarag . org )
.
Pastor JD explains in “part-2”, why we should expect the unexpected concerning a prophetic event that started on Thursday, November 30th, and ends on Tuesday, December 12th that nobody seems to be paying attention to.
.
REFERENCES LINKS:
- Video, King Charles delivers address at opening ceremony of COP28 Summit in UAE (4K & C19)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8aPjcdpz_pg
- The Guardian, COP 28: King Charles warns of ‘vast, frightening experiment’ on natural world
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2023/dec/01/cop28-king-charles-warns-of-vast-frightening-experiment-on-natural-world
- Video, Janie Duval Interview with Craig Bong
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7NS0RWgZOZg&t=160s
- God A Minute Video, Interview with Craig Bong
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nfZPDC51e18
- Craig Bong YouTube Channel
https://www.youtube.com/@craigbong1573/videos
- UN, International Day of Neutrality 12 December
https://www.un.org/en/observances/neutrality-day
- FOCUS2030, Reform of the global financial architecture: where do we stand ?
https://focus2030.org/en
- UNFCCC, Seven-year global climate deal - Draft Text on SBSTA 59 - Agenda item 5 / SBI 59 - Agenda item 8, “Matters relating to the global stock take under the Paris Agreement” (24 page PDF)
https://unfccc.int/sites/default/files/resource/GST_0.pdf
- UNFCCC, The Paris Agreement Is a Covenant of Hope
https://unfccc.int/news/the-paris-agreement-is-a-covenant-of-hope
- Mother Of All Revelations (M.O.A.R.) - The crucial data On New Zealand's excess deaths from the Covid jabs.
https://mailchi.mp/nzloyal/moar-out-now?e=48ed6fa669
- UN, Maintain International Peace and Security
https://www.un.org/en/our-work/maintain-international-peace-and-security
- UN, Peace and Security
https://un.org/en/global-issues/peace-and-security
- bicom, UK-Israel sign new 7 year agreement
https://www.bicom.org.uk/news/uk-israel-sign-new-7-year-agreement/
- Bloomberg video, UN Steps Up Pressure for Gaza Cease-Fire With Strongest Move Since 1971
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7vJKWC7lAd0
- UN News, US vetoes resolution on Gaza which called for ‘immediate humanitarian ceasefire’
https://news.un.org/en/story/2023/12/1144562
- Video, *END TIME ALERT* 40 Weeks Until Everything Changes…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6kslvS5lLdo
- COP 28 UAE 7-year path to 2030 (PDF)
https://bit.ly/COP28midpoint
- Craig Bond post; LEARN GOD'S CALENDAR -- UNLEARN THE LIES OF MEN
https://www.facebook.com/1187814612/posts/pfbid0Tmh1NSzpSA4SdAGLr2FhuiVyk8bJ9BXHPBz1mxXUHfhcki6MkH1DTT5ieXSNvsrcl/?mibextid=cr9u03
.
THIS VIDEO IS NOT MONETIZED. No video on the Raymond7779 channel has ever been monetized.
.
Fair Use Notice:
This video contains some copyrighted material whose use has not been authorized by the copyright owners. We believe that this not-for-profit, educational, and/or criticism or commentary use on the Web constitutes a fair use of the copyrighted material (as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Act).