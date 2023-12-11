Now Is Time of the End - UN 7 Year Agenda, False "Peace & Security" - JD Farag [mirrored]

Mirrored copy of " Prophecy Update - 2023-12-10: Expect The Unexpected, Part 2 " posted on JDFarag.org

URL: https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy

WEBSITE: https://www.jdfarag.org/ ( JDFarag . org )

.

Pastor JD explains in “part-2”, why we should expect the unexpected concerning a prophetic event that started on Thursday, November 30th, and ends on Tuesday, December 12th that nobody seems to be paying attention to.

.

REFERENCES LINKS:

- Video, King Charles delivers address at opening ceremony of COP28 Summit in UAE (4K & C19)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8aPjcdpz_pg

- The Guardian, COP 28: King Charles warns of ‘vast, frightening experiment’ on natural world

https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2023/dec/01/cop28-king-charles-warns-of-vast-frightening-experiment-on-natural-world

- Video, Janie Duval Interview with Craig Bong

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7NS0RWgZOZg&t=160s

- God A Minute Video, Interview with Craig Bong

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nfZPDC51e18

- Craig Bong YouTube Channel

https://www.youtube.com/@craigbong1573/videos

- UN, International Day of Neutrality 12 December

https://www.un.org/en/observances/neutrality-day

- FOCUS2030, Reform of the global financial architecture: where do we stand ?

https://focus2030.org/en

- UNFCCC, Seven-year global climate deal - Draft Text on SBSTA 59 - Agenda item 5 / SBI 59 - Agenda item 8, “Matters relating to the global stock take under the Paris Agreement” (24 page PDF)

https://unfccc.int/sites/default/files/resource/GST_0.pdf

- UNFCCC, The Paris Agreement Is a Covenant of Hope

https://unfccc.int/news/the-paris-agreement-is-a-covenant-of-hope

- Mother Of All Revelations (M.O.A.R.) - The crucial data On New Zealand's excess deaths from the Covid jabs.

https://mailchi.mp/nzloyal/moar-out-now?e=48ed6fa669

- UN, Maintain International Peace and Security

https://www.un.org/en/our-work/maintain-international-peace-and-security

- UN, Peace and Security

https://un.org/en/global-issues/peace-and-security

- bicom, UK-Israel sign new 7 year agreement

https://www.bicom.org.uk/news/uk-israel-sign-new-7-year-agreement/

- Bloomberg video, UN Steps Up Pressure for Gaza Cease-Fire With Strongest Move Since 1971

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7vJKWC7lAd0

- UN News, US vetoes resolution on Gaza which called for ‘immediate humanitarian ceasefire’

https://news.un.org/en/story/2023/12/1144562

- Video, *END TIME ALERT* 40 Weeks Until Everything Changes…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6kslvS5lLdo

- COP 28 UAE 7-year path to 2030 (PDF)

https://bit.ly/COP28midpoint

- Craig Bond post; LEARN GOD'S CALENDAR -- UNLEARN THE LIES OF MEN

https://www.facebook.com/1187814612/posts/pfbid0Tmh1NSzpSA4SdAGLr2FhuiVyk8bJ9BXHPBz1mxXUHfhcki6MkH1DTT5ieXSNvsrcl/?mibextid=cr9u03

.

THIS VIDEO IS NOT MONETIZED. No video on the Raymond7779 channel has ever been monetized.

.

Fair Use Notice:

This video contains some copyrighted material whose use has not been authorized by the copyright owners. We believe that this not-for-profit, educational, and/or criticism or commentary use on the Web constitutes a fair use of the copyrighted material (as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Act).