⚖️ Obamas EOs Null & Void
Twisted Light Worker
Twisted Light Worker
62 followers
Follow
1
103 views • 6 months ago

So many things the anons and patriots have been waiting for, fo over 7 years are now coming out into the open. So much already has been done even since Nov 5th election. Legal and lawful changes taking place, COG and Devolution in full swing... and Obama not being an American will open many cans of worms


Fasten your seat belt the rocket on steroids has been launched.


