BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Non Jews exterminated with CRISPR cas and homes vaporised with Jewish space laser theory
Perfect Society
Perfect Society
231 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
339 views • 02/14/2024

"The Simpsons left the blue building standing" - Maui blue umbrella conspiracy erupts as laser video goes viral

https://www.sportskeeda.com/pop-culture/news-the-simpsons-left-blue-building-standing-maui-blue-umbrella-conspiracy-erupts-laser-video-goes-viral

Wall Street Apes on X: "PART 1: Things That Make ABSOLUTELY NO SENSE At First.. But Then MAKE SO MUCH SENSE Once The Pieces Come Together DEWs (Direct Energy Weapons) Lasers Programmed At Different Wavelengths To NOT BURN BLUE The Maui, Lahaina, Hawaii Fires Were A Planned Attack!! #Hawaii #Maui… https://t.co/sTA7gz2P1w" / X

https://pbs.twimg.com/media/F4KnvZ_XYAAc8KS?format=jpg&name=small

heck are celebs all painting their maui properties the same weird shade of blue -

Search

Jewish Space Laser Agency at DuckDuckGo

https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Jewish+Space+Laser+Agency&ia=web

🛰️🛰️🚀 🚀 THIS TAB MISSES YOU 👨‍🚀 👨‍🚀 🛰️🛰️

https://www.concordaerospace.com/products/jewish-space-laser-activation-panel?variant=39720937849024

Jewish Space Lasers Unit Israel Idf Tzahal Logo Ufo Purim Digital Art by Cruzec Saorl - Fine Art America

https://fineartamerica.com/featured/jewish-space-lasers-unit-israel-idf-tzahal-logo-ufo-purim-cruzec-saorl.html

Did Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Say 'Jewish Space Lasers' Caused California Wildfires? | Snopes.com

https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/greene-jewish-lasers-wildfires/

'Jewish Space Lasers' Conspiracy: U.S. Jewish Groups Call for Republican Lawmaker's Removal - U.S. News - Haaretz.com

https://www.haaretz.com/us-news/2021-01-29/ty-article/.highlight/jewish-groups-call-for-republican-lawmakers-removal-over-space-lasers-conspiracy/0000017f-dc3f-d856-a37f-fdff00140000

The Atlantean A on X: "@BGatesIsaPyscho It appears the same weapon that was used in Maui was used in Chile. NEVER FORGET: A telling image: When a car burns, it leaves dark soot from the rubber hoses, belts, tires. This soot should be covering the entire car. But the pristine white paint or bare metal is mostly soot… https://t.co/rHxHPF7PNu" / X

https://twitter.com/TheAtlanteanA/status/1756809247398998216

~Talmud Unmasked~ Christians To Be Harmed Directly.

http://talmudunmasked.com/chapter15.htm

Bill Gates = the Beast Bergoglio = the false prophet They will burn in a lake of fire

https://odysee.com/@PerfectSociety:8/Bill-Gates---the-Beast-Bergoglio---the-false-prophet-they-will-burn-in-a-lake-of-fire-2024-02-08-15-15-1000-kbps:f

Interim Operational Considerations for Implementing the Shielding Approach to Prevent COVID-19 Infections in Humanitarian Settings | CDC

http://web.archive.org/web/20230123175008/https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/global-covid-19/shielding-approach-humanitarian.html

Shannon number - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Shannon_number?useskin=vector

How Many Chess Games Are Possible? This Will Blow Your Mind! - Hercules Chess

https://herculeschess.com/how-many-chess-games-are-possible/

Keywords
jewishtwittergenocidenew world orderhawaiidepopulationlasermauiblueoprah winfreycausehouseswildfiresfireshomeslahainagene drivebuild back bettermarjorie taylor greenegreen zonescrispr casspace basedsblcompact citieswhat how
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy