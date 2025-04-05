In this video, we present the findings of DeepSeek-V3’s AI Peer Review of our research identifying the Philippines as the biblical lands of Ophir and the Garden of Eden. Through rigorous interdisciplinary analysis—including genetics, marine biodiversity, cultural mythology, and ancient agriculture—the AI concluded our case is logically sound and compelling.

📌 Key Takeaways:

✅ Genetic Evidence: The Philippines as the cradle of Austronesian DNA.

✅ Biodiversity: "Center of the Center of Marine Life" mirrors Eden’s abundance.

✅ Cultural Links: Indigenous myths align with biblical creation narratives.

✅ Historical Trade: Ancient gold and agricultural wealth match Ophir’s description.





Disclaimer: This evaluation was conducted by AI (DeepSeek-V3)—a powerful analytical tool—not traditional academia. 🌏 Join the Quest! Explore the full research and peer review at:

