Iran Missiles Ready To Hit Israel, U.S. Sends 'Secret Message' To Khamenei | 'Won't Be Able...'

The US has reportedly warned Iran in recent days against launching another attack on Israel, adding that Washington will not be able to restrain Israel if it attacks again, the Axios news site reported Saturday, citing an unnamed US official and former Israeli official. There was no response from Washington or Tehran to the report, which came hours after Iran’s supreme leader threatened Israel and the US with “a crushing response” over attacks on Iran and its allies.

