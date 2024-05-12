BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Singularity Is Near - 10 Years Later! - Movie Review and Analysis
AmazingAI
AmazingAI
40 views • 12 months ago

The Singularity is Near stars Ramona, played by NCIS star Pauley Perrette, a superintelligent avatar (artificial-intelligence- based, human-like virtual person) created by AI wizard Ray Kurzweil (played by himself). Ramona desperately wants to be accepted legally as a human, but faces immediate shutdown by the authorities.


These dramatic scenes punctuate an investigation of our amazing future by Kurzweil in dialogue with 19 “big thinkers,” who explore the impacts of the rapidly accelerating amazing technologies ahead, enriched with animations and graphics.


Now, over ten years later, just how accurate have Ray Kurzweil’s predictions turned out to be?


The full movie is still available through store.singularity.com via downloading.


All clips used for fair use commentary, criticism, and educational purposes. See Hosseinzadeh v. Klein, 276 F.Supp.3d 34 (S.D.N.Y. 2017); Equals Three, LLC v. Jukin Media, Inc., 139 F. Supp. 3d 1094 (C.D. Cal. 2015).

scienceaiartificial intelligencesingularityfuturismkurzweil
