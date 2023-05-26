© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
05/20/2023 【Warroom】Before becoming FBI Director, Christopher Wray, as a partner of King & Spalding Law Firm, used to be Mr. Miles Guo’s lawyer. He then turned away from Mr. Guo to embrace a multibillion-dollar contract to represent HNA, once a 3 trillion dollar global conglomerate which crashed as predicted by Mr. Guo because it was essentially a money laundering machine for the CCP.
05/20/2023 【战斗室】在成为联邦调查局长之前，克里斯托弗·雷作为King & Spalding律师事务所的合伙人，曾担任郭文贵先生的律师。后来，他背弃了郭先生，转而接受海航的数十亿美元合同，成为其代表律师。海航曾是一家价值高达三万亿美元的全球企业集团，然而如郭先生预言，它已经倒闭，因为它实质上只是中共的洗钱机器。
