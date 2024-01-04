And We Know 4.1.2024 NYPD Diller, distraction from Tr@ns, H@vana lies, more bridges, SWAN events happening Pray!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
LT of And We Know
April 1, 2024
No matter how it all appears, trā.ns day, bridges hit and so much more, remember it is, in my opinion, all due to the fact that the enemy is starting to lose ground. Distractions are happening everywhere as the world continues to unravel before our eyes. Let’s remember the support of a police officer today, look into the real resurrection day and dates, watch the media continue to lie and get caught and so much more. Here we go.
www.FieldofGreens.com promo code LT for 15% off
—————————————
Protect your investments with And We Know
Or call 720-605-3900, Tell them “LT” sent you.
—————————————————————
*At SEA with LT Aug. 11-18, 2024 - https://www.inspirationtravel.com/LTA
*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
*The Patriot Light: https://thepatriotlight.com/
➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://shop.andweknow.com/
*BOWLING BROS: Sons Bowling channel: https://www.youtube.com/@Bowling_Bros/videos
—————————————————
DEVELOPING ❗❗ What involvement Taylor Swift might have with Lucien Grainge’s pedophile sex https://t.me/c/1716023008/244464
Lawsuits against Diddy vid https://t.me/ScottyMar10/1207
The Diddler P. Diddy & Jay Z Foundation Epstein 01
https://x.com/Apex644864791/status/1773440148375499079?s=20
as more lawsuits have been filed, also Yung Miami is being accused of being in a relationship with Diddy https://x.com/keksgatsteeze/status/1773137659495321694?s=20
In light of The Diddler P. Diddy scandal. Ice Cube explaining how the rap and hip hop industry is a government psyop. He claims the CIA created rap and hip hop to cause youth to commit crime as a social experiment. https://x.com/Apex644864791/status/1773077264520896544?s=20
Larry David says that he cannot go a single day without thinking about Trump. https://t.me/PepeMatter/19124
Nickelodeon has a Child Predator Problem… https://t.me/candlesinthenight/70684
Chicago’s Board of Elections Says Oops… we forgot we had 10,000 MORE Mail In Ballots to Count, Continuing the Race for State Attorney https://t.me/candlesinthenight/70703
Be bold in JESUS name https://t.me/Tironianae/275051
“Actors Are Acting”
https://t.me/stormypatriotjoe21/31319
——————————
*DONATIONS SITE:
*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)
Temecula, CA 92591
➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://shop.andweknow.com/
➜ Audio Bible https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
+ DISCORD Fellows: https://discord.gg/kMt8R2FC4z
📢 TruthSocial: https://tinyurl.com/3wunnm8c
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
📱 Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/296bsd54
🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/bde9bun2
💬 Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
🟢 Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
Locals: https://andweknowofficial.locals.com
Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/#/videos/channel/3313ffd9-29c9-470f-96dd-dedc516c2fae
Clouthub Meetings: https://meetings.clouthub.com/partner/awk/
➜ ALL LINKS: https://linktr.ee/andweknow828
➜ LT Prayers https://soundcloud.com/andweknow
📺 BACKUP VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/mujatdsc
➤ Subscribe to our Newsletter: https://andweknow.com/subscribe/
Eternal Life Insurance - https://www.tripledpaints.com/eternal-life-insurance
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4mud1o-4.1.24-nypd-diller-distraction-from-trns-hvana-lies-more-bridges-swan-event.html