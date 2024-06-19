Putin and Kim Jong-un signed the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement.

The Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Russia and North Korea is of a peaceful and defensive nature, stated Kim Jong Un.

"I have no doubt that it will become a driving force accelerating the creation of a new multipolar world."

We are against politically motivated sanctions and restrictions — President Putin

“These illegitimate actions only serve to destabilize the global political and economic system.”

Moscow and Pyongyang will continue to oppose the Western practice of sanctions strangulation, stated Putin.

Kim Jong Un called Russia "the most honest friend and comrade" and Putin "the dearest friend of the Korean people."

Adding:

Key Statements by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the DPRK Kim Jong-un During Talks in Pyongyang

🔻Statements by Vladimir Putin:

▪️Russia and the DPRK have been linked by close friendship and good neighborliness for many decades. The interaction between the countries is based on the principles of equality and mutual respect.

▪️Russia is fighting the imperialist policy of the USA that has been imposed for decades.

▪️The interaction between Russia and the DPRK is based on equality and mutual respect.

▪️Russia values the support of the DPRK for Russian policy, including on the Ukrainian direction.

▪️A new fundamental document has been prepared, which will form the basis of the relations between the two states for many years to come.

▪️The feats of previous generations are a good basis for the development of Russia-DPRK relations today.

▪️He expressed hope that the next meeting with the DPRK leader will take place in Moscow.

🔻Statements by Kim Jong-un:

▪️The relations between Russia and the DPRK are entering a period of new prosperity.

▪️Russia plays an important role in maintaining strategic stability and balance in the world, and also expressed support for Russia in carrying out the SMO.

▪️The DPRK intends to strengthen strategic cooperation with Russia.

#digest #DPRK #Russia

@rybar

Adding more:

Statements by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the DPRK Kim Jong-un following talks in Pyongyang

🔻Statements by Vladimir Putin:

▪️Following the talks, a new interstate treaty on comprehensive strategic partnership was signed - it sets out ambitious tasks and guidelines for deepening Russian-Korean ties in the long term.

▪️This is a truly breakthrough document, reflecting the desire of the two countries not to stop at what has been achieved, but to raise the Russia-DPRK relationship to a new and higher level.

▪️The Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Russia and the DPRK provides for assistance in the event of aggression against one of the parties.

▪️Russia does not rule out military-technical cooperation with the DPRK in accordance with the treaty signed between the states.

▪️The DPRK's objective and balanced position on Ukraine confirms the sovereign course of this country.

▪️Security issues and the international agenda took up a significant part of the talks with Kim Jong-un.

▪️Russia and North Korea will continue to counter the West's familiar practice of sanctions strangulation.

▪️The indefinite restrictive regime of the UN Security Council against the DPRK, inspired by the US and its allies, should be revised.

🔻Statements by Kim Jong-un:

▪️The Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Russia and the DPRK is peaceful and defensive in nature.

▪️The treaty will be a driving force accelerating the creation of a new multipolar world.

▪️Kim Jong-un called Russia "the most honest friend and comrade", and Putin "the most dear friend of the Korean people".

#digest #DPRK #Russia

@rybar (https://t.me/rybar)





