BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Glenn If THIS happens to the dollar, YOUR LIFE will COMPLETELY change
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
954 views • 06/23/2023

Glenn Beck


June 21, 2023


“That’s communist-crazy!” “How is THAT happening at the White House?” These are just a few of Glenn’s reactions to the news he missed while on vacation in Europe. His producers put him on a strict no-news diet, although news of Trump’s federal indictment over “classified documents” did find its way across the pond. BlazeTV host Stu Burguiere takes Glenn through some of the biggest headlines in a “two truths and a lie” format. Headlines like "President Joe Biden said it was a 'such a dumb question' to ask why he was referred to as the 'big guy' in an FBI informant file," "Biden nearly gets handful of Eva Longoria’s breasts," and "in latest gaffe, President Biden repeatedly claims his daughter is his wife." Only one of those is fake, but how can you tell at a glance any more with how absurd our culture has become? Will Glenn’s brain MELT when he learns what happened at the White House during its Pride event or that Cornel West has entered the presidential race? Will Glenn be able to tell REAL headlines from FAKE ones?


Watch more BlazeTV here: https://bit.ly/3EVRJHP


► Subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube! https://bit.ly/2KJHuwu


► Join BlazeTV! https://get.blazetv.com/


► Sign up for our NEWSLETTER: https://www.theblaze.com/newsletters/...


Connect with us on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/BlazeTV

http://instagram.com/TheBlazeTV

http://facebook.com/BlazeMedia


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W2_cYTjXJn8

Keywords
headlinespridedollarglenn beckus dollarabsurditydeath of the dollarstu burguierelife completely changetwo truths and a liecornel west
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy