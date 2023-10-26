Palestinian Civilians Run in Terror as Israeli Regime Air Strikes - United Nations Relief & Works Agency (UNRWA) School Where Refugees Found Shelter - This Morning

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Palestinian civilians run in terror as Israel strikes the United Nations Relief & Works Agency (UNRWA) school where refugees found shelter.
Adding:
A first hand report from a Palestinian humanitarian activist and reporter:
- US troops allegedly spotted at the border fence of Israel with the Gaza strip.