Palestinian Civilians Run in Terror as Israeli Regime Air Strikes - United Nations Relief & Works Agency (UNRWA) School Where Refugees Found Shelter - This Morning

- US troops allegedly spotted at the border fence of Israel with the Gaza strip.

Palestinian civilians run in terror as Israel strikes the United Nations Relief & Works Agency (UNRWA) school where refugees found shelter.

