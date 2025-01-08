BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Fauci HIV AIDS and Hepatitis B vaccine!
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
134 views • 5 months ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

Hepatitis B shot is where every HIV was injected into gay men, IV drug users and prostitutes, because Tony Fauci said those were the only deplorables that could get AIDS, because they were the only ones to get HIV. And that wasn't a lie, because they injected it in every hepatitis B vaccine.

Clip from a recent interview with Miste4Liberty (https://t.me/Miste4Liberty) Co-Executive Director of Health Freedom Idaho: Professors Pressure to Publish or Perish https://rumble.com/v66wtda-professors-pressure-to-publish-or-perish..html

Keywords
healthnewsvaccinetruthaidshivfaucijudy mikovitsmiste4liberty
