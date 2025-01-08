Fauci HIV AIDS and Hepatitis B vaccine!

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

Hepatitis B shot is where every HIV was injected into gay men, IV drug users and prostitutes, because Tony Fauci said those were the only deplorables that could get AIDS, because they were the only ones to get HIV. And that wasn't a lie, because they injected it in every hepatitis B vaccine.

