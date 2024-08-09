BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Trump assassination attempt Forensic Acoustic Analysis-7 - Chris Martenson, PhD - Regime media has moved on from the Trump assassination attempt, 8-06-2024
Regime media has entirely moved on from the Trump assassination attempt, and the FBI hasn’t said one word about their investigation into it since July 15th which is 22 days ago.

What does this lack of interest tell us?

Only that ‘they’ are trying very hard to bury the whole thing and hope it slips quietly into history without too much inquiry or curiosity.

Well I care, and so do the many experts and concerned citizens who are participating in unraveling the mystery. Thank you to everyone who has helped and continues to work to solve what we can and assure that the right questions are left to be addressed by the official report, whenever that comes out.

New data continues to come in and yesterday we finally got the high-def version of the very important “Source 4” video shot off to the side of Building 6.

I immediately downloaded it and reran the audio analysis in case that might have changed anything. It did not. It reconfirmed the facts that the echoes are entirely differently spaced between shots 1-3 and 4-8, and that their frequencies do not match.

Rounding out this episode, I explore the two most obvious places left that a second shooter could have hidden.


trump, video, analysis, trump rally, audio, acoustic, chris martenson, butler pa
