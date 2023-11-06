BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Order Out of Chaos
Yeswise with Jon David Miller
Yeswise with Jon David Miller
57 followers
84 views • 11/06/2023

“Order out of chaos” has long been a principal strategy of the power cult. When they perceive resistance to their control developing, they manipulate the tools and levers of power they have reserved for themselves to operate.

Before long the steps to a period of chaos are underway, setting the stage for a new order they intend to control even better. That is what has been happening to us in our time.

Those benevolent souls of good heart awakening to this power game of high echelon criminals need to become the creators of the better new order.

Let’s review the situation we have come to face.


~ Yeswise Education Service – https://yeswise.com/  – holistic learning modules:

health, poisons, survival, the conglomerate empire, holistic philosophy

~ program notes, archives, resources – https://awaremore.com/Programs/notes.htm 

~ natural health items – https://reallywell.com



Keywords
politicsclimate changedeceptionliesfearcrimemind controlpropagandaaimoneyorderpandemicchaosdebtpsy opsvirusdivisiondisorderdisasterspovertynanotechshortages
