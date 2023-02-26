BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Is Costa Rica the Same as Ukraine, A Corporate Colony of the USA, but Fiscal Bombardment
56 views • 02/26/2023

Is Costa Rica the Same as Ukraine, A Corporate Colony of the USA, but Fiscal BombardmentWill Costa Rica be the Same as Ukraine, A Corporate Colony of the USA

recorded from live RT broadcast, feb, 18, 2023

A NATO officer sends a letter to former US Marine John Mark Dougan, saying he saw a suspicious US naval crew around Russia's Nord Stream pipeline system before it was blown up. We hear from John Mark Dougan himself.

https://www.rt.com/shows/news/571756-rtnews-february-21-09msk/


water wars playlist,

la privatizacion del agua de costa rica a nestles


https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/fM8dcUrJNevv/




The Fiscal Revolution, The Peaceful Revolution, & Bank Runs

https://www.bitchute.com/video/EcOhP4IxNUCD/

ukrainecorporationcolonycostarica
