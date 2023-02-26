Is Costa Rica the Same as Ukraine, A Corporate Colony of the USA, but Fiscal Bombardment

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Is Costa Rica the Same as Ukraine, A Corporate Colony of the USA, but Fiscal BombardmentWill Costa Rica be the Same as Ukraine, A Corporate Colony of the USA
recorded from live RT broadcast, feb, 18, 2023
A NATO officer sends a letter to former US Marine John Mark Dougan, saying he saw a suspicious US naval crew around Russia's Nord Stream pipeline system before it was blown up. We hear from John Mark Dougan himself.
https://www.rt.com/shows/news/571756-rtnews-february-21-09msk/
water wars playlist,
la privatizacion del agua de costa rica a nestles
https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/fM8dcUrJNevv/
The Fiscal Revolution, The Peaceful Revolution, & Bank Runs
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EcOhP4IxNUCD/