COINCIDENCE? Investigative journalist SUBPOENAED while preparing BOMBSHELL January 6 report
High Hopes
High Hopes
678 views • 08/10/2023

Glenn Beck


Aug 9, 2023


Investigative journalist Steve Baker is one of only 5 journalists with access to the full 41,000 hours of January 6 tapes. But as he was working on a story with Blaze Media to expose his findings, lo and behold, a grand jury subpoenaed his own tapes filmed inside the Capitol during the riot (which he was documenting as a journalist). Baker joins Glenn to explain why he believes this is yet another attempt by the government to intimidate him and entrap him in "some sort of process crime...obstruction of justice." Plus, he gives an "exclusive advanced bombshell" from his upcoming report about the US attorney who's been going after him since 2021 and previews what he believes is the "kill shot of actual DOJ/FBI collusion in suppressing evidence [in the January 6 trials] and also in creating evidence that does not exist."


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pu1Nof2bZ7w

Keywords
fbicollusiongrand juryus attorneydojobstruction of justiceglenn beckinvestigative journalisttargetedcoincidenceprocess crimesubpoenaedkill shotjan 6j6steve bakerjanuary 6 reportbomshell reportsuppressing evidencefabricating evidence
