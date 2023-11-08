BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Ex-Israeli Spy Claims Jeffrey Epstein Blackmailed Politicians For Mossad | Going Underground
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
0
269 views • 11/08/2023

The entire (((Epstein))) operation was a honey trap operation to entrap politicians, policymakers, celebrities, and people in the media eye, basically, to become Israel's assets.

Afshin Rattansi speaks to alleged former Israeli spy Ari Ben-Menashe about the case of (((Jeffrey Epstein))), American financier and convicted sex offender. He alleges that (((Epstein))) used honey trapping to blackmail politicians to be recruited to work for Israel’s Mossad. He discusses (((Epstein))) allegedly being introduced to (((Ghislaine Maxwell))) before the 1990s as mainstream media claims, Prince Andrew allegedly being used as a useful idiot by (((Epstein))), former Israeli PM (((Ehud Barak)))’s relations with (((Epstein))), why he believes (((Jeffrey Epstein))) didn’t commit suicide, who could have killed (((Robert Maxwell))), and more!

This is an excerpt from the RT Going Underground episode 897

Release Date: 2020

🔗 Israel Gives Maxwell Farewell Fit For Hero: https://archive.ph/20200807141710/https://www.washingtonpost.com/archive/politics/1991/11/11/israel-gives-maxwell-farewell-fit-for-hero/1773995a-0eac-4a3e-abed-1d3254cc0baa/

🔗 Former Spy Details Israel’s Main Motive Behind (((Epstein)))’s Sexual Blackmail Operation: https://archive.ph/20220929043933/https://www.mintpressnews.com/ari-ben-menashe-israel-relationship-jeffrey-epstein/263465/
✳️ Watch -Steven Hoffenberg’s Epstein Story | Zionist Onslaught ► HERE: https://rumble.com/v3sh98j-steven-hoffenbergs-epstein-story-zionist-onslaught.html

✳️ Watch -Head Of The Snake - Wexner, Maxwell’s, Mossad & Mega Group Exposed | PVPGURL ► HERE: https://rumble.com/v3s8dd4-head-of-the-snake-wexner-maxwells-mossad-and-mega-group-exposed-pvpgurl.html

✳️ Watch -Epstein Victim Maria Farmer Speaks With Whitney Webb - Part 1 ► HERE: https://rumble.com/v1twr88-epstein-victim-maria-farmer-speaks-with-whitney-webb-part-1.html

✳️ Watch -Epstein Victim Maria Farmer Speaks With Whitney Webb - Part 2 ► HERE: https://rumble.com/v1txb56-epstein-victim-maria-farmer-speaks-with-whitney-webb-part-2.html

✳️ Watch -Bringing Down Jeffrey Epstein ► HERE: https://rumble.com/v1ncl2i-bringing-down-jeffrey-epstein.html

✳️ Watch - How This Epstein Thing Works ► HERE: https://rumble.com/v1h3n97-how-this-epstein-thing-works.html

✳️ Watch - The Wolf(e) In Sheep's Clothing | J Wilderness ► HERE: https://rumble.com/v3lwbrq-the-wolfe-in-sheeps-clothing-j-wilderness.html
Mirrored - Just a Dude

SUPPORT JUST A DUDE:
• PayPal: https://tinyurl.com/4a95f9t4

israelmossadexposejeffrey epsteinprince andrewghislaine maxwellrobert maxwellgoing undergroundari ben-menasheafshin rattansihoney trapping
