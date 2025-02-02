SDA Andrews University Leads Students To Hell In False Teaching. NJ Forces Mall To Obey Sunday Laws

Student Exposes Unbiblical Teaching at Andrews University. This research is completed by an Andrews University student. “Three years ago, I made the decision to come to Andrews University after reading this statement: "Let the students in our schools learn all they possibly can. But, as a rule, let them be educated in our own institutions. Be careful how you advise them to go to other schools, where error is taught, in order to complete their education. Do not give them the impression that greater educational advantages are to be obtained by mingling with those who do not seek wisdom from God" (Letter 57, 1896). Unfortunately, it is very apparent that "error is taught" at Andrews University to complete students' education—even in the Department of Religion & Biblical Languages of all places.





Adventist education is meant to instill in the youth a knowledge of the Word of God and a commitment to that same Word. Adventist education is meant to prepare the youth to stand firmly for the principles of the Scriptures so that they might not be swept from pillar to post by the current of a godless society. With these high goals in mind, I am grieved that a spurious kind of Adventist education is being offered at Andrews University in which so many foundational teachings are brought into question in the minds of the young. Can we in good conscience supply God’s young children with such a counterfeit?





Andrews University Approves Creation of Official LGBT Student Support Group. The Andrews University Board of Trustees, which met on campus in October, has approved the creation of an official LGBT+ student support group.





The statement regarding the university’s commitment to providing this group appeared in the October 26 edition of the campus newspaper, Student Movement.





Coming Out Ministries to Move In Across From Andrews University. Coming Out Ministries (COM), a Seventh-day Adventist-affiliated group, is reportedly under contract to purchase a building directly across from Andrews University, according to Volume 104, Issue 9 of The Student Movement. This development has sparked debate and concern among students and faculty, as the ministry’s views are not endorsed by Andrews University or the official Seventh-day Adventist Church.





Paramus Mayor Ready to "Dig In" to Force American Dream Mall to Comply with Blue Laws. The mayor told WOR 710AM radio host Larry Mendte (Mendte in the Morning) the borough is considering legal action against the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford because it's open on Sundays, a violation of the Blue Laws in Bergen County. “It's all about having a fair, level playing field. American Dream is in East Rutherford. That's Bergen County. We have Blue Laws, our malls, our shopping centers on Route 17, Route 4 follow the Blue Laws, closed on Sundays and now you have major competition eight miles down the road open on Sundays,” Mayor Christopher DiPiazza told Larry Mendte on Tuesday morning (January 28).





DiPiazza said Paramus is considering legal action to force the American Dream Mall to comply with Blue Laws, which disallow retail buying on Sundays. The Westfield Garden State Plaza and the Paramus Park Mall, along with other Paramus retail stores, comply with those Blue Laws.





Greek Union Urges Consumers to Avoid Shopping on Sundays





Chilling 'conspiracy theory' about Black Hawk helicopter in DC plane crash is TRUE





Midair collision kills 67 people in the deadliest US air disaster in almost a quarter century





Philly plane crash: Doorbell camera captures crash in Northeast Philadelphia





Small plane carrying 6 crashes in Philadelphia neighborhood, several homes catch fire





David House