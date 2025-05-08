BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Morning Manna - May 8, 2025 - Romans 15:1-7 - The Strength That Serves
morningmanna
11 views • 4 months ago

Rick and Doc begin Romans chapter 15 by calling believers to walk in unity, selflessness, and Christ-like love. They urge spiritually mature disciples to bear the weaknesses of others, prioritize harmony, and seek the good of their neighbor. Drawing from Psalm 69 and the Old Testament, they emphasize patience, encouragement, and the hope found in Scripture. Paul’s challenge to glorify God with one mind and one mouth reminds us that all virtues demanded by God are also supplied by Him. The lesson closes with a call to embrace one another as Christ has embraced us—fully and graciously.


Topics Covered

Bearing the weaknesses of others


Edifying the church through unity and love


Learning from Old Testament scriptures


Trusting God’s plan and resting in His care


Receiving others as Christ received us


The source of godly virtues being found in Christ


Scripture References

Romans 15:1 – “We then that are strong ought to bear the infirmities of the weak, and not to please ourselves.”


Romans 15:2 – “Let every one of us please his neighbour for his good to edification.”


Romans 15:3 – “For even Christ pleased not himself…”


Romans 15:4 – “For whatsoever things were written aforetime were written for our learning…”


Romans 15:5 – “Now the God of patience and consolation grant you to be likeminded one toward another…”


Romans 15:6 – “That ye may with one mind and one mouth glorify God…”


Romans 15:7 – “Wherefore receive ye one another, as Christ also received us to the glory of God.”

Keywords
trustlovechristfaithscripturesacrificeromansrestencouragementunityhopeperseverancecomfortacceptancehumilityharmonypatiencerickwilesedifymorningmanna
