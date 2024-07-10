Summertime. Enjoy the sun. Its good for you.

Enjoy this time of the year. (Where im at it was unusually cold and rainy. So I hope you all have some nice weather wherever you are.) Remember that sunlight is important/benefitial for your health/mood. Stock up on some free and natural vitamin D if you can!

Everything in moderation ofc. Dont burn yourself!

There is such a thing as too much of a good thing, after all.





This is an AI generated song btw. I wrote the lyrics and made this little video though.

Its not purely the work of a soulless machine.





Best of wishes, and gift a random person a smile if you can today.

-Zanimations