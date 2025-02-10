They Are Not Dismantling The Deep State

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A discussion on our times as I see them unfold the AI revolution that is underway. The deep state government is only a ploy to create the deception that positive change is occurring. When the continued scrapping of government institutions is for the AI revolution not the removal of the deep state.
