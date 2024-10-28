BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
RT News - October 28 2024 6AM GMT
Oct 28, 2024

rt.com


Georgia’s Prime Minister stands up to the opposition as the country’s pro-Western President refuses to accept Parliamentary election results, blaming Russia for her supporters’ defeat. RT brings you this exclusive report from the newly liberated city of Ukrainsk, as Russian troops rescue the town of Izmailovka in the Donetsk Republic. Israel’s war on Lebanon showing no signs of slowing down, сommunities are banding together to transform Beirut schools into charity kitchens for the displaced. We visit one of them for a closer look.

newsrussiart
